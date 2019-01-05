Bouygues (BOUYF) and Limbach (LMB) Critical Analysis

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bouygues alerts:

This table compares Bouygues and Limbach’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $37.36 billion 1.70 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Limbach $485.74 million 0.08 $710,000.00 $0.22 22.73

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Limbach.

Volatility & Risk

Bouygues has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 3.18% 11.89% 3.32% Limbach -0.78% -5.30% -1.06%

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Limbach does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bouygues and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 1 1 0 2.50

Limbach has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Limbach’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than Bouygues.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Limbach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bouygues beats Limbach on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of road safety equipment, road markings, and traffic signs, as well as traffic management and access control equipment; and the installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines for conveying fluids and dry networks. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub theme channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; sells advertising space for Les Indés radios and Websites; provides MYTF1 digital TV services; and operates la seine musicale concert hall, as well as works in the field of entertainment, including home shopping, board games, music production and live shows, etc. Further, it offers mobile and fixed Internet services; and Tout-en-un ideo, a fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, and television services, as well as provides Bbox Miami, a TV box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company's customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, such as sports arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.