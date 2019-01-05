BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,137.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 133,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 522.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,863,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,161,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,333. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

