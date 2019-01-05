Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boingo Wireless from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,309,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,150. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

