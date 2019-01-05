Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Receives $2.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

APRN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.99. 2,061,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,400. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.05.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 75.39% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lainie Cooney sold 31,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $34,217.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $198,369.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,446 shares of company stock valued at $618,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blue Apron by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Blue Apron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Blue Apron by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,976 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc engages in making home cooking accessible. It involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

