BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,955,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Photronics worth $98,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 46.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Photronics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $9.68 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $648.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Macricostas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock worth $455,099. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

