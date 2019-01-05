BitTube (TUBE) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $22,989.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.01302380 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001845 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 107,473,362 coins and its circulating supply is 105,693,362 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

