BitSoar (BSR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitSoar (CURRENCY:BSR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, BitSoar has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitSoar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $7.53, $5.57, $32.04 and $13.79. BitSoar has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BitSoar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.02089735 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002605 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020920 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004373 BTC.

BitSoar Profile

BitSoar (BSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BitSoar’s total supply is 3,690,117,191 coins. BitSoar’s official Twitter account is @bitsoar . BitSoar’s official website is bitsoar.com

BitSoar Coin Trading

BitSoar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.48, $24.68, $33.93, $10.39, $13.79, $20.33, $50.96, $11.75, $32.04, $7.53, $5.57 and $18.96. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSoar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSoar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSoar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

