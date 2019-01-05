BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $5,942.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00001637 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.02076424 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004553 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000591 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 21,740,550 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

