Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Hits Market Cap of $129,653.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $129,653.00 and $245.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015994 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

