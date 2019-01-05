Bitauto (BITA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BITA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bitauto in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of BITA stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bitauto has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.53). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bitauto will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

