BidaskClub Upgrades Navigators Group (NAVG) to Strong-Buy

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NAVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ NAVG opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Navigators Group has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.52). Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $374.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigators Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Navigators Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Navigators Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Navigators Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Navigators Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Navigators Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

