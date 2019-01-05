BidaskClub Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Strong-Buy

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,750. 13.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 203.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,255 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 272,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

