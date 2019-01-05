Belden (BDC) Raised to Buy at Longbow Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $41.92 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Belden news, SVP Henk Derksen acquired 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Belden by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $1,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 3.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

