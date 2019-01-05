BCE (BCE) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BCE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 1,210,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,771. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. BCE has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,817,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,384,000 after buying an additional 1,271,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,025,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,223,000 after buying an additional 272,114 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,084,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,538,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,072,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,115,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,072,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,115,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

