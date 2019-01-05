Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.32.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $110.48 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

WARNING: “Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/bbva-compass-bancshares-inc-has-7-82-million-holdings-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.