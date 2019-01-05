Bausch Health Companies Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

BHC stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Appio purchased 25,440 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

