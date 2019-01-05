BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (BRRAY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16 on January 29th

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is an increase from BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRRAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

