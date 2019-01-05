Barclays Trims PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Target Price to $156.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $173.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.46.

PNC opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

