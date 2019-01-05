Barclays Cuts Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Price Target to $64.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,164,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,736,000 after buying an additional 772,628 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 108,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.