Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $94,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in CarMax by 14.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CarMax by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 266.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

