Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $96,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.3% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 41.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 326.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 111,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $287,000. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,745,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

