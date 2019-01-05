Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $92,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,796,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,908,000 after acquiring an additional 279,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,114,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,434,000 after acquiring an additional 586,200 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,583,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,936,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,245,000 after acquiring an additional 283,942 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $67.28 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.753 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 41.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

