Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Marina Biotech (MRNA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marina Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRNA opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Marina Biotech has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $22.75.

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

