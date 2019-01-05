Bank of America Downgrades Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.62.

CHK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 49,311,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,256,480. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,403,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,172.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 25,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 752,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,855,000 shares of company stock worth $7,965,650 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $129,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $162,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

