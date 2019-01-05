BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

