AXT Inc (AXTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AXT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 641,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 174,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 172,795 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,091. AXT has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. AXT had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

