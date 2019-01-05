Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 774,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,432. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 2,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $286,685. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $294,519,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $6,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $5,072,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $11,305,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.