Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.
AVNS stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 774,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,432. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 2,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $286,685. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $294,519,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $6,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $5,072,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $11,305,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.
