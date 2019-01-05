Autoliv (ALV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.26

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 47730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

