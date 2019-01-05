Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Receives $158.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. ValuEngine upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Autodesk by 1,548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 32,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Autodesk by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 616,763 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $96,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219,652 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,839,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,439,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.28. 2,475,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,467. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18, a PEG ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

