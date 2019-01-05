Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Barclays cut Auto Trader Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 424.92 ($5.55).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 445.80 ($5.83) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

