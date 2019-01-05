AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AtriCure worth $96,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,255,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 71,961 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 433,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 399,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $31.23 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.23.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

