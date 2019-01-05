AstraZeneca (AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) in a report released on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 12th. Investec downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 6,300 ($82.32) in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,124.68 ($80.03).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,089 ($79.56) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

