AstraZeneca (AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) in a report released on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 12th. Investec downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 6,300 ($82.32) in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,124.68 ($80.03).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,089 ($79.56) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

