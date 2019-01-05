Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.25 Million

Analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $311.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $307.53 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $271.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $46,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,049.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,942.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 2,075,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

