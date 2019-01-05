Aspen Technology (AZPN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.77 and last traded at $83.39. 792,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 603,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,510,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 170.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,782,000 after purchasing an additional 250,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 79.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 80,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Trading 5.7% Higher” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/aspen-technology-azpn-trading-5-7-higher.html.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.