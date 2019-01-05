ASML (ASML) Trading Down 5.5%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $147.38 and last traded at $147.68. Approximately 1,075,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 838,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.30.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Santander raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ASML by 281.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,125,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASML by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,187,000 after acquiring an additional 588,885 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $64,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $22,988,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

