Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASCMA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.72). Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.55%. The company had revenue of $137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 44.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

