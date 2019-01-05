Arrayit (ARYC) & PerkinElmer (PKI) Financial Review

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Arrayit alerts:

This table compares Arrayit and PerkinElmer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 3.74 $292.63 million $2.90 26.17

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Arrayit.

Profitability

This table compares Arrayit and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 4.71% 15.04% 6.35%

Risk and Volatility

Arrayit has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Arrayit does not pay a dividend. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arrayit and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A PerkinElmer 0 7 3 0 2.30

PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $86.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than Arrayit.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Arrayit on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrayit Company Profile

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix and Precipio, Inc. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrayit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrayit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.