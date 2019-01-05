ArQule (ARQL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ARQL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 1,757,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,259. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.85. ArQule has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.