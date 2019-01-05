Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $374.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 111.71%.

In related news, insider James Alan Henderson sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $193,784.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 68.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 113.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 69.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

