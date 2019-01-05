Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after buying an additional 2,102,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,136,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.