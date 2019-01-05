Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:ARTH remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,334. The company has a market cap of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.24. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as provides other advantages during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprises naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

