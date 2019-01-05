Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

