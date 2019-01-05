Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.
