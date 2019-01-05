Analyzing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) and MTGE Investment (MTGE)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

63.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of MTGE Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of MTGE Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and MTGE Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MTGE Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00

MTGE Investment has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given MTGE Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MTGE Investment is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and MTGE Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $72.35 million 11.84 $45.61 million N/A N/A MTGE Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MTGE Investment.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MTGE Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and MTGE Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 34.13% 10.23% 4.35% MTGE Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats MTGE Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments. Agency RMBS includes residential mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) structured from residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), or by a United States Government agency, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Non-agency securities include securities backed by residential mortgages that are not guaranteed by a GSE or the United States Government agency, and credit risk transfer securities (CRT). The Company’s manager is MTGE Management, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.