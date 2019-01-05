Analyzing Pool (POOL) and ICPW Liquidation (ICPWQ)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and ICPW Liquidation (OTCMKTS:ICPWQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pool and ICPW Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $2.79 billion 2.16 $191.63 million $3.99 37.41 ICPW Liquidation $25.20 million 0.00 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than ICPW Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pool and ICPW Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 4 0 0 2.00 ICPW Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pool presently has a consensus target price of $154.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Pool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of ICPW Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and ICPW Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 8.21% 78.04% 17.51% ICPW Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ICPW Liquidation does not pay a dividend. Pool pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pool has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Pool beats ICPW Liquidation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers' use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and golf course and other commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 351 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About ICPW Liquidation

ICPW Liquidation Corporation, formerly Ironclad Performance Wear Corporation, designs and manufactures branded performance work wear for a range of construction, do-it-yourself, industrial, sporting goods and general services markets. The Company designs task-specific technical gloves and performance apparel for performing specific job functions. The Company’s primary products are its task-specific technical gloves. The Company produces and sells over 100 distinct glove types in a variety of sizes and colors, which cater to the specific demands and requirements of industrial, construction, do-it-yourself, and sporting goods consumers, including carpenters, machinists, package handlers, plumbers, welders, roofers, oil and gas workers, mechanics, hunters, gardeners and do-it-yourself users. It offers a line of performance apparel products, which consists of long and short sleeved shirts. The Company’s apparel line also includes performance jackets, pants and shorts.

