Analysts Set LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Target Price at $58.45

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPNT. Zacks Investment Research cut LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in LifePoint Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,443,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in LifePoint Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifePoint Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LifePoint Health by 136.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in LifePoint Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPNT remained flat at $$64.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. LifePoint Health has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.59%. LifePoint Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifePoint Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

