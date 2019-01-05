Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (KBR) Target Price at $23.20

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. MKM Partners began coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 170.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,759,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3,413.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,277,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,740 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $17,561,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 80.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,494,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,779,000 after acquiring an additional 667,406 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,263. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

