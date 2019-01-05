Analysts Set Expectations for Cara Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.53 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.36 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

CARA opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $323,887.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $56,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,976 shares of company stock worth $2,249,947. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

