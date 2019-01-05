Analysts Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) PT at $50.40

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,509,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,955,332. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $3,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,301 shares in the company, valued at $23,354,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 35,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 63,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 142,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

