Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

GTS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.66. 71,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,933. The firm has a market cap of $398.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triple-S Management news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia purchased 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $74,740.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,725.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Clavell purchased 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,539.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,325.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.