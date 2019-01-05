Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Triple-S Management news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia purchased 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $74,740.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,725.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Clavell purchased 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,539.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,325.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.
