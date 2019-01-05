Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 69.97%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.06. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

